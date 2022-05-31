Samrat Prithviraj FIRST review: Akshay Kumar starrer is 'one of the best period drama'

Samrat Prithviraj

The first review of Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar starrer period drama Samrat Prithviraj is out, and it is will be a big surprise to a few. UAE based critic Umair Sandhu has seen the film and he is amazed by the film. He tweeted his review on Twitter and stated that Samrat Prithiviraj is one of the best period dramas of all time.

Umair Sandhu tweeted, "BIG SLAP for Paid Media Haters ! #SamratPrithviraj will BLOW your mind. One of the Best Period Drama ever made in India. #AkshayKumar seems born to play this role and he enacts it with such precision, such flourish, such confidence that it leaves you asking for more."

Here's the review

BIG SLAP for Paid Media Haters ! #SamratPrithviraj will BLOW your mind. One of the Best Period Drama ever made in India. #AkshayKumar seems born to play this role and he enacts it with such precision, such flourish, such confidence that it leaves you asking for more.

May 31, 2022

Recently, Akshay Kumar's film underwent a title change, and it changed to Samrat Prithviraj. The makers took this major decision after facing an objection from Karni Sena over the film's original title. The production house Yash Raj Films confirmed the title change with a letter that was drafted in the response to Sena's objection. In the letter, the production house has mentioned that they don't want to insult the mighty emperor, and they want to cherish and celebrate the bravery of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

The letter stated, "We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s), or disrespect the late king warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements and contributions to our nation's history through this film. As per the multiple rounds of discussion between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to "Samrat Prithviraj."

Samrat Prithviraj will release in cinemas on June 3 with Adivi Sesh's patriotic drama Major, and Kamal Haasan's actioner Vikram.