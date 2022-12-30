Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher send condolences to PM Narendra Modi on his mother Heeraben Modi's death: 'No greater grief'

Akshay Kumar-Heeraben Modi-Anupam Kher

The year 2022 has ended on a devasting note for PM Narendra Modi. The demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has left his admirers shocked. After Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar mourned the loss of Modi. The Kesari star paid his condolence on Twitter, and tweeted in Hindi, "Maa ko khone se bada dukh koi nahi. Bhagwan aapko iss dukh ko sehne ki shakti de @narendramodi ji. Om Shanti."

Anupam Kher also grieved over the loss of PM Modi. He paid condolence to the departed soul on his Twitter, and wrote, "Aadarniye pradhan-mantri @narendramodi ji. Aapki matashri shree Heeraben ji ke nidhan ka sunkar mann dukhi bhi hua vyakul bhi."

Earlier this morning, Kangana Ranaut paid respects to 100-year-old Sr Modi. On her Instagram, Kangana dropped a photo of PM Modi with Heeraben, and wrote, "Ishwar Pradhan mantra ji ko is kathin samay mein dhairya aur shanti dein. Om shanti."

Heeraben Modi, 100, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away on Friday morning. She was admitted to Ahmedabad's U N Mehta Hospital. Narendra Modi tweeted early this morning. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

"When I met her on his 100th birthday, he said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," he further said. On Wednesday in the late afternoon, PM Modi and Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, paid his mother a visit. She resided in Raysan in the Gandhinagar district with her youngest son Pankaj, a retired employee from the Gujarat government.

