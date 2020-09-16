Headlines

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar announces 'Laxmmi Bomb' streaming date with a spooky teaser

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' is directed by Raghava Lawrence.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 16, 2020, 03:32 PM IST

After announcing that Laxmmi Bomb will be directly releasing on Disney+ Hotstar, leading actor Akshay Kumar has finally unveiled the streaming date. The star took to his social media pages and shared a spooky video featuring himself. In the video, we see how Akshay as Laxman transforms into a transgender named Laxmmi. The actor also revealed that the film will be a Diwali gift to fans as it's streaming from November 9, 2020.

Akshay posted the video with a caption stating, "Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence @Shabinaa_Ent @tusshkapoor @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @ZeeMusicCompany".

Check out the announcement below:

Earlier talking about Laxmmi Bomb's OTT release, Akshay had said in a statement, "We are excited and glad to have our movie Laxmmi Bomb being made available to millions of fans across the country on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! The movie is extremely dear to me as it is something unique I have attempted for the first time! It is an entertaining mélange of horror and humour and it has a strong social message attached to it! I am certain that this movie will bring joy and hope for everyone in these trying times!"

Laxmmi Bomb stars Kiara Advani as the female lead and is directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is the Hindi remake of Tamil horror-comedy film Kanchana which starred Lawrence in the lead role. 

