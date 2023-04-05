Ajay Devgn's witty answer to Twitter user asking how he completed Bholaa shoot in one outfit goes viral

Ajay Devgn in Bholaa/File photo

Ajay Devgn held an #AskBholaa session on Twitter on Wednesday, April 5, as his latest release Bholaa surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark on its sixth day of theatrical release on Tuesday. The National Award-winning actor answered questions from his fans and followers in his witty and amusing style.

During the session, one Twitter user asked him, "Sir aapne ek hi dress me puri shooting kar daali. Kaise? (Sir, you finished shooting Bholaa in just one outfit. How?)", Ajay gave a hilarious reply as he wrote, "Truck ruka ke change karne ka time nahi tha (There was no time to stop the truck and change the outfit)."

Earlier on Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the six-day collections on his Twitter. "#Bholaa benefits marginally thanks to #MahavirJayanti holiday. Ideally, Day 6 [Tue] should’ve been much higher than Day 5 [Mon] due to the holiday factor… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr, Mon 4.50 cr, Tue 4.80 cr. Total: ₹ 53.58 cr. #India biz", his tweet read.

The action-thriller is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. The superstar made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama U Me Aur Hum in which he starred with his actress wife Kajol. He then returned after eight years with his next directorial venture Shivaay, an action-thriller in 2016. He again took a gap of six years and helmed the aerial-investigative drama Runway 34 in 2022 and is now back within a year with his latest release, Bholaa.

The Ajay Devgn directorial is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi, which starred Karthi and was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who followed it up with Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram last year, taking forward the story and officially beginning the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.



