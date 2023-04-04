Tabu opens up on how her character's gender switch in Kaithi's Hindi remake Bholaa made Ajay Devgn film different

Tabu in Bholaa/File photo

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the leading roles, Bholaa was released in cinemas last week on Thursday, March 30 on the occasion of Ram Navami. The action thriller film is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit film Kaithi, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The story revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. While the leading character of Dilli, the ex-convict was played by Karthi in the original, the role of cop Inspector Bejoy was played by Narain in the Tamil film. In the Hindi remake, Ajay played the titular character and turned the male cop into a female cop Diana Joseph, played by Tabu.

In a recent interview, Tabu opened up on how this gender reversal changed Bholaa. Talking to ETimes, the actress said, "It’s the biggest difference as there’s a gender shift. Since it is a female character, the nuances are different. The equation between Bholaa and my character is exactly the way it was in the original, but of course, some things are different because she is a female cop."

The two-time National Award-winning actress further added, "One of the most challenging things about my part was that my arm is in a sling throughout the movie, so it restricted my movements. So, the scenes that required me to run, fall and get on a truck were difficult, because with one hand, you are not as agile. We had an excellent 1000-member crew, and some of them have worked with Ajay for decades. So, I knew these people will take care of me. I didn’t have to be extra vigilant. I have worked with that action team for so many years."

Bholaa has also been directed by Ajay Devgn and it is the actor's fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34.



