Bholaa box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn film remains steady on first Monday, inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Bholaa/File photo

Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa remained steady on its first Monday after it earned just above Rs 44 crore in its extended weekend of four days. The action-thriller film, also starring Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles, is inching closer to Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic net box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and shared the five-day figures as he wrote, "#Bholaa is steady on the make-or-break Mon, reported better occupancy in evening shows, since Tue [today] is a holiday [#MahavirJayanti]… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 48.78 cr. #India biz. Another holiday on Fri [#GoodFriday] should also help the film begin Weekend 2 on a positive note."

#Bholaa is steady on the make-or-break Mon… Reported better occupancy in evening shows, since Tue [today] is a holiday [#MahavirJayanti]… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 48.78 cr. #India biz.



Another holiday on Fri [#GoodFriday]… pic.twitter.com/Ssr3XREClB April 4, 2023

With no major releases in the next two weeks, it should be easy for the Ajay Devgn-starrer to become the third film in 2023 to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office after Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The action-thriller is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. The superstar made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama U Me Aur Hum in which he starred with his actress wife Kajol. He then returned after eight years with his next directorial venture Shivaay, an action-thriller in 2016. He again took a gap of six years and helmed the aerial-investigative drama Runway 34 in 2022 and is now back within a year with his latest release, Bholaa.

The Ajay Devgn directorial is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi, which starred Karthi and was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who followed it up with Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram last year, taking forward the story and officially beginning the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.