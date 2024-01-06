Ajay Devgn all set to return as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, film to release on this date

Celebrating the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 will again narrate a true case from their books.

IRS Amay Patnaik AKA Ajay Devgn gets a new tip! Ready to know whose house will be raided by him this time? Following the tremendous success of the 2018 blockbuster Raid, Ajay Devgn reunites with director Rajkumar Gupta and Producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar for the highly anticipated sequel – Raid 2.

Celebrating the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department, Raid 2 will again narrate a true case from their books. The film has commenced shooting in Mumbai today and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The first film captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, and now, with the sequel underway, Raid 2 promises even more intensity with double the drama and suspense.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Panorama Studios. The film will release theatrically on 15th November 2024