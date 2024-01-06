Ajay Devgn all set to return as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, film to release on this date

Headlines

Meet Nigar Shaji, the woman behind ISRO's ambitious Aditya L1 mission

Ambati Rayudu, ex-cricketer, resigns from Jagan Reddy's party one week after joining

Noida, Greater Noida schools shut till January 14 up to Class 8 due to...

Watch: Alaska Airlines plane door blows out mid-air, video goes viral

Covid-19: India reports 774 new cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant cases cross 600 mark

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Nigar Shaji, the woman behind ISRO's ambitious Aditya L1 mission

Why Indian women wear bangles: Unveiling the science and symbolism

India's biggest flop actress, made debut at 19, no solo hit, charges crores per minute, reportedly dated cricketer..

10 most expensive Indian films

8 animals with most stunning smile

6 magical benefits of drinking lavender tea in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

India's biggest flop actress, made debut at 19, no solo hit, charges crores per minute, reportedly dated cricketer..

Tiger 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi's spy thriller

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ajay Devgn all set to return as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, film to release on this date

Celebrating the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 will again narrate a true case from their books.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 01:04 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IRS Amay Patnaik AKA Ajay Devgn gets a new tip! Ready to know whose house will be raided by him this time? Following the tremendous success of the 2018 blockbuster Raid, Ajay Devgn reunites with director Rajkumar Gupta and Producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar for the highly anticipated sequel – Raid 2.

Celebrating the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department, Raid 2 will again narrate a true case from their books. The film has commenced shooting in Mumbai today and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The first film captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, and now, with the sequel underway, Raid 2 promises even more intensity with double the drama and suspense.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Panorama Studios. The film will release theatrically on 15th November 2024

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian-origin cricketer who is set to lead Team USA in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

This 90s actress was 'thrown out' of Sunny's hit film, gave blockbusters with Salman, Aamir, Akshay, she's now...

'People will not...': AIUDF chief makes big statement on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra

Meet IIT Delhi graduate who quit high-paying corporate job to become saint at 28 due to...

Decoding Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding outfits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE