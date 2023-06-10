Aaj Ke Baad: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha's new romantic song showcases pure love

File Photo

Having given the best trailer of the year and a soulful melody Naseeb Se, the makers of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures Satyaprem Ki Katha now bring along the tunes of pure love with the title song Aaj Ke Baad. It has been the most awaited song ever since the glimpse of the song was heard in the teaser.

The song has been beautifully shot at the iconic Baroda Palace, the visuals in the song appear larger than life visuals. Nadiadwala is always known for shooting on a grand scale and even in Satyaprem Ki Katha one can see the production value brought on the table. Beautifully sung by Manan Bhardwaj & Tulsi Kumar, the music and the soulful and heart-winning lyrics of Aaj Ke Baad song are given by Manan Bhardwaj.

With its heart-touching romantic melody, the song indeed is as good as iconic romantic numbers like Kesariya and Kabira. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's crackling chemistry in the song makes them stand in the league of iconic pairs of Bollywood like SRK-Kajol and Ranbir-Deepika.

After Anees Bazmi's horror-comedy blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, Kartik and Kiara have once again impressed the viewers with their crackling chemistry in the upcoming film, which marks the Bollywood debut of National Award-winning Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.

Satyaprem Ki Kathaalso marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.



