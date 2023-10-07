Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Israel-Gaza Attack: Israel declares war after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets; many killed, hundreds injured

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets brutally trolled for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics on Instagram.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen attending a L’Oreal event. The actress shared images of her look from the event, however, got trolled as the netizens believed that the pics were highly photoshopped. 

On Saturday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her social media and shared the images of her look from a L’Oreal event. The actress was seen wearing a black long coat which she paired with a matching gown and left her locks open. The actress captioned the post with pink and white heart emojis. She completed her look with a pair of black heels and white earrings. 

Abhishek Bachchan was all hearts after seeing his wife’s pics, however, netizens believed that the pics were airbrushed and photoshopped and trolled the actress for being ‘insecure’ of her looks. One of the comments read, “As much as I want to say gorgeous it also is very clearly visible how much this picture is photoshopped all the videos for the Paris fashion week showed the real figure.” Another wrote, “I wish you wouldn't Photoshop all her pictures like she's beautiful and I understand maybe a bit insecure but everybody's body changes as they age which is totally fine and completely beautiful so many young girls look up to her I wish you would just own it.” Another commented, “How much photoshopped is too much
photoshopped?” Another comment read, “This is definitely airbrushed on multiple levels This isn't her figure or her face anymore. Why don't ppl embrace gaining weight positively with age? I mean such an educated woman I wouldn't expect to fall for beauty brushes.” 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen walking the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week. The actress was also seen vibing, and grooving with Kendall Jenner and other models at the event. 

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 which went on to be a blockbuster. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the movie collected Rs 344.63 crore at the box office worldwide and Aishwarya’s performance was much appreciated by the fans.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

Watch: Ravi Shastri outwits Babar Azam with 'Biryani' query, Pakistan captain reaction goes viral

DNA Explainer: What is Iron Dome missile defence system that helps Israel counter rocket attack from Palestine?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE