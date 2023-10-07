Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets brutally trolled for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics on Instagram.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen attending a L’Oreal event. The actress shared images of her look from the event, however, got trolled as the netizens believed that the pics were highly photoshopped.

On Saturday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her social media and shared the images of her look from a L’Oreal event. The actress was seen wearing a black long coat which she paired with a matching gown and left her locks open. The actress captioned the post with pink and white heart emojis. She completed her look with a pair of black heels and white earrings.

Abhishek Bachchan was all hearts after seeing his wife’s pics, however, netizens believed that the pics were airbrushed and photoshopped and trolled the actress for being ‘insecure’ of her looks. One of the comments read, “As much as I want to say gorgeous it also is very clearly visible how much this picture is photoshopped all the videos for the Paris fashion week showed the real figure.” Another wrote, “I wish you wouldn't Photoshop all her pictures like she's beautiful and I understand maybe a bit insecure but everybody's body changes as they age which is totally fine and completely beautiful so many young girls look up to her I wish you would just own it.” Another commented, “How much photoshopped is too much

photoshopped?” Another comment read, “This is definitely airbrushed on multiple levels This isn't her figure or her face anymore. Why don't ppl embrace gaining weight positively with age? I mean such an educated woman I wouldn't expect to fall for beauty brushes.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen walking the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week. The actress was also seen vibing, and grooving with Kendall Jenner and other models at the event.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 which went on to be a blockbuster. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the movie collected Rs 344.63 crore at the box office worldwide and Aishwarya’s performance was much appreciated by the fans.