After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar reaches Mysore to shoot for 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls'

Close of the heels of superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, today reached Mysore to shoot for an episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls with the British adventurer. The show is inspired by Man vs Wild which also featured Bear and now he and Akshay are all set to shoot an episode for the new series at the Bandipur National Park, located in Karnataka, on Thursday.

Just yesterday, Rajinikanth wrapped up the shoot for the show. He was the second Indian after Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shoot with Bear for his adventure show Into the Wild.

Rajinikanth too shot the episode at the Bandipur Forest. He also had suffered minor injuries during the shoo but later told ANI, "I have finished the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild'. I have not received any wounds but just scratches due to little thorns, that's it. I am alright." Rajinikanth, popularly known as Thalaivar further opened up about his experience about shooting the episode and his much-awaited TV debut and said, "Into The Wild is a truly unique show – at one level it offers adrenaline-pumping action, while at another, the show lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society. So, when, officials from Discovery, a brand globally respected for offering inspiring real-life entertainment, approached me, I agreed to finally make my debut on TV after more than four decades of cinema. Kavithalayaa, the iconic Production house founded by my guru K. Balachander, also played a significant role."