Bollywood

After Pukar, Barsaat, Rajkumar Santoshi reunites with 'India's top most' DOP Santosh Sivan for Lahore 1947

Rajkumar Santoshi reunites with dop Santosh Sivan for his upcoming movie Lahore 1947.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 04:39 PM IST

The upcoming film Lahore 1947 produced by Aamir Khan Productions is indeed one of the most anticipated films. The periodic film boasts one of the most prominent and creative names in the entertainment industry, as the trio of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan are teaming up for the first time for this film. Well, apart from this, the director has also brought the extremely talented Santosh Sivan as the DOP and cameraman of Lahore 1947.

While speaking about the cameraman/DOP, Rajkumar Santoshi shares, "We will have Santosh Sivan as the cameraman/DOP of Lahore 1947. He is the top most cameraman in the country right now. Before this, Santosh and I worked together in two films, Pukar and Barsaat in which he was cinematographer/cameraman. Interestingly, Santosh directed a film titled 'Halo' and that was the only film I acted in. We share decades of relationships with each other and this time we are reuniting with Lahore 1947." 

Earlier, Rajkumar Santoshi also opened up on reuniting with Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan for Lahore 1947 and called it a dream team. He said, "Lahore 1947 is a very special film. Also, it's a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in 'Andaz Apna Apna' and this time, he is collaborating as a producer. With Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak." 

He further added, "For a film of this magnitude, I can't think of anyone else than A R Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now. Javed Akhtar and I have shared a very good bond with each other for many years, and having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together. With all the positivity and full of energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon."

The filmmaker is also known for hits like China Gate, Pukar, Lajja, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Khaki, and Ajab Prem Ghazab Kahani, said that the shoot of Lahore 1947 begins on February 12. 

