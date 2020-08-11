After getting discharged from hospital, Sanjay Dutt writes 'taking break from work for medical treatment'

Sanjay Dutt was hospitalized at Lilavati hospital on Saturday as he complained of breathing discomfort and chest pain.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt got discharged from hospital on Monday and returned home after he was hospitalized at Lilavati hospital as he complained of breathing discomfort and chest pain. He suffered from low oxygen saturation levels, leading to discomfort in the chest.

Now, on Tuesday the actor took to his Instagram and posted a cryptic note saying that he is taking a break from work to get some medical treatment done.

Sanjay wrote, "Hi friends. I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

For the uninformed, Dutt was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on Saturday at 6 PM. The doctors treating him had confirmed then that he is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but his health is stable now.

According to reports, Dutt was admitted with fluctuating oxygen levels and was tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Sanjay Dutt had tested negative for the novel virus. Thus, he was receiving treatment in a non-COVID ward.

Sanjay Dutt had celebrated his birthday a week ago, on July 29. He turned 61 this year, under the lockdown.

The actor had recently unveiled the poster of his upcoming film 'Sadak 2' as well. The movie, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, is slated for August 28 release on Disney+Hotstar.