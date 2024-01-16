After 12th Fail's success, Vikrant Massey to star in The Sabarmati Report, Ektaa Kapoor's film on Godhra train burning

Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

After 12th Fail's success, Vikrant Massey to star in The Sabarmati Report, Ektaa Kapoor's film on Godhra train burning

Vikrant Massey's next film - The Sabarmati Report - is inspired by the Godhra train burning of 2002.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

article-main
Vikrant Massey to star in The Sabarmati Report
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fresh off the success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, actor Vikrant Massey has signed another film based on a real-life incident. The actor, along with Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, will feature in The Sabarmati Report, a film based on the Godhra train burning incident of 2002. The film is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

On Monday, the film was formally announced in the form of a title poster, which was shared by the production house. The film, which has been written by Aseem Arrora, is helmed by critically acclaimed director Ranjan Chandel, who previously directed the popular web series Grahan.

As per a press note shared by the makers, The Sabarmati Report is inspired by true events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station. On that morning, the Sabarmati Express was set on fire by rioters at the Godhra station, leading to the deaths of 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks, who were returning from Ayodhya. The incident led to a chain events that culminated in the Gujarat riots of 2002.

The cause of the fire in Sabarmati Express has been disputed multiple times. A 2006 report by the Banerjee Commission called it an accident. However, the Gujarat High Court quashed those findings. Two years later, the Nanavati-Mehta Commission concluded that the fire was pre-planned arson by a Muslim mob. A trial court convicted 31 people in 2011 based on these findings.

The year 2023 has been a momentous one for all three stars of the film. Vikrant Massey earned praise for his performance in 12th Fail and the film was also a box office hit. Ridhi Dogra was seen in Jawan and Tiger 3, two big box office hits of the year, while Raashii Khanna appeared in Farzi, the most-watched Indian web series of the year. The Sabarmati Report is slated to be released on the big screens on May 3 this year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer, her AIR was...

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli invited for Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, fans notice her baby bump in viral pic

Meet woman who donated her land worth Rs 7 crore for government school expansion, she is from...

When and where to watch 75th Emmy Awards live in India

Meet IIT dropout who co-founded $ 2.9 billion company at 19 with Ashneer Grover, became youngest person to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE