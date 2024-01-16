After 12th Fail's success, Vikrant Massey to star in The Sabarmati Report, Ektaa Kapoor's film on Godhra train burning

Vikrant Massey's next film - The Sabarmati Report - is inspired by the Godhra train burning of 2002.

Fresh off the success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, actor Vikrant Massey has signed another film based on a real-life incident. The actor, along with Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, will feature in The Sabarmati Report, a film based on the Godhra train burning incident of 2002. The film is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

On Monday, the film was formally announced in the form of a title poster, which was shared by the production house. The film, which has been written by Aseem Arrora, is helmed by critically acclaimed director Ranjan Chandel, who previously directed the popular web series Grahan.

As per a press note shared by the makers, The Sabarmati Report is inspired by true events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station. On that morning, the Sabarmati Express was set on fire by rioters at the Godhra station, leading to the deaths of 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks, who were returning from Ayodhya. The incident led to a chain events that culminated in the Gujarat riots of 2002.

The cause of the fire in Sabarmati Express has been disputed multiple times. A 2006 report by the Banerjee Commission called it an accident. However, the Gujarat High Court quashed those findings. Two years later, the Nanavati-Mehta Commission concluded that the fire was pre-planned arson by a Muslim mob. A trial court convicted 31 people in 2011 based on these findings.

The year 2023 has been a momentous one for all three stars of the film. Vikrant Massey earned praise for his performance in 12th Fail and the film was also a box office hit. Ridhi Dogra was seen in Jawan and Tiger 3, two big box office hits of the year, while Raashii Khanna appeared in Farzi, the most-watched Indian web series of the year. The Sabarmati Report is slated to be released on the big screens on May 3 this year.