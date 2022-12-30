Adult star Kendra Lust grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, netizens say 'Bigg Boss mein aa kar manegi'

Kendra Lust dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a global fandom. His popularity transcends boundaries and his stardom has global domination. East or West, North or South, SRK rules and there's no doubt. Khan's upcoming film Pathaan has already generated enough buzz, and it's going stronger with every passing day.

The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan has already become a chartbuster, and it has even impressed pornstar Kendra Lust. The American adult star has grooved to the tunes of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's song. Lust's sensuous look and groovy steps have attracted the netizens, and they are raving about her take on Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Here's the video

As soon as Kendra shared the video, social media users shared their reactions. A user asked, "Trying to enter bollywood or what?" Another user wrote, "Big boss me aa k manegi ye." One of the users stated, "Why r u obsessed with India." A netizen wrote, "Come to India. Someday You have lots of fans here." Another netizen wrote, "She looks even better now and I first saw her back in the 1990s when she was hot back then what a woman bam wow."

Kendra is among the die-hard fans of SRK. Time and again, she proved her loyalty and love for Khan. On November 2, Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into his 58th year, and adult star Kendra Lust celebrated the actor's birthday on her social media. The famous American artist took her Instagram and dropped a fanmade edited poster of Khan's upcoming actioner Pathaan.

In the poster, Kendra is posing beside SRK, and to give it an authentic feel, Lust is holding a shotgun in her hand. Kendra shared this photo and wished the 'King' on his birthday by stating, "Happy Birthday KING SRK (@iamsrk) #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #PathaanTeaser." Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25.