Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Adult star Kendra Lust grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, netizens say 'Bigg Boss mein aa kar manegi'

If Deepika Padukone can face tough competition in a dance-off, Kendra will be one of the top contenders. Watch Lust's hot video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

Adult star Kendra Lust grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, netizens say 'Bigg Boss mein aa kar manegi'
Kendra Lust dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a global fandom. His popularity transcends boundaries and his stardom has global domination. East or West, North or South, SRK rules and there's no doubt. Khan's upcoming film Pathaan has already generated enough buzz, and it's going stronger with every passing day. 

The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan has already become a chartbuster, and it has even impressed pornstar Kendra Lust. The American adult star has grooved to the tunes of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's song. Lust's sensuous look and groovy steps have attracted the netizens, and they are raving about her take on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendra Lust™ (@kendralust)

As soon as Kendra shared the video, social media users shared their reactions. A user asked, "Trying to enter bollywood or what?" Another user wrote, "Big boss me aa k manegi ye." One of the users stated, "Why r u obsessed with India." A netizen wrote, "Come to India. Someday You have lots of fans here." Another netizen wrote, "She looks even better now and I first saw her back in the 1990s when she was hot back then what a woman bam wow." 

Kendra is among the die-hard fans of SRK. Time and again, she proved her loyalty and love for Khan. On November 2, Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into his 58th year, and adult star Kendra Lust celebrated the actor's birthday on her social media. The famous American artist took her Instagram and dropped a fanmade edited poster of Khan's upcoming actioner Pathaan. 

In the poster, Kendra is posing beside SRK, and to give it an authentic feel, Lust is holding a shotgun in her hand. Kendra shared this photo and wished the 'King' on his birthday by stating, "Happy Birthday KING SRK (@iamsrk) #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #PathaanTeaser." Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: National Commission for SC issues notice to Vikkas Manaktala for 'neechi jaati' remark for Archana Gautam
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.