Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Adult star Kendra Lust shares fanmade Pathaan poster as 'King' turns 58

Kendra Lust

Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into his 58th year, and adult star Kendra Lust celebrated the actor's birthday on her social media. The famous American artist took her Instagram and dropped a fanmade edited poster of Khan's upcoming actioner Pathaan.

In the poster, Kendra is posing beside SRK, and to give it an authentic feel, Lust is holding a shotgun in her hand. Kendra shared this photo and wished the 'King' on his birthday by stating, "Happy Birthday KING SRK (@iamsrk) #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #PathaanTeaser." It seems like even Kendra is awaiting the teaser of Khan's much-awaited actioner.

Check out the post

As Shah Rukh Khan turned 58, his fans got a treat from the actor as he greeted them and acknowledged their love. At midnight on November 2, more than 100 fans blocked the road connecting Mannat, and they celebrated the Pathaan star's birthday by bursting crackers.

READ: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates birthday with fans, greets them with his signature pose, video goes viral

Known for his timeless charm, and being a public superstar, Khan respected the gratitude of his admirers, and he stood up in the gallery of Mannat to greet his lovers. Shah Rukh welcomed the love of his followers with little AbRam, and he even bowed before their admiration. For a couple of minutes, Shah Rukh Khan was continuously bowing before his fans, and sending them love through kisses.

Yesterday, his fans celebrated the actor's birthday by revisiting his iconic film, Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Le Jayenge in cinemas. Videos from the film screening are going viral on social media. These videos certify the fact that Shah Rukh enjoys a loyal fanbase.



In one video, Shah Rukh Khan's entry is been welcomed with whistles, hooting, and unstoppable cheering. In another video, the famous song from the film Ruk Ja Oh Dil Deewane gets crazy reactions from the audience. People are singing it aloud and dancing near the screen. SRK will make his comeback in a full-fledged role with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The actioner is slated for January 25, 2023 release.