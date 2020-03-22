Adira is very independent as child, she gets that from her father: Rani Mukerji

Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra is all of four and is an apple of their eyes. Although she is away from the limelight, the actor often talks about her little girl during several media interactions. Rani had made her comeback in movies after becoming a mother back in 2018 with the film Hichki. She was then seen in Mardaani 2 and now has been shooting for Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor has been balancing her personal life and work-life perfectly as Adira is growing up.

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Rani was asked if her daughter knows she is an actor. To which she stated, "Yes, she understands I'm an actor. She's growing up so of course, now I can do more films. She's very supportive and at her age, she's so mature. She's just four and I'm blessed to have a child like her. She understands now that I'm going for shooting and it breaks my heart now, every time I leave her knowing she would miss me, but she's very independent as a child. She gets that from her father."

Rani further said, "Then, there will be days when she will be expressing how much she misses me and then, there will also be days where she will be okay with me working. I'm happy that the balance has been created this early. I don't shoot long hours. Even if I'm shooting, I'm particular about my timings."

She was also quizzed if Adira recognises her on seeing her posters or on television. Rani went on to say, "She has noticed me and recognised me. She reacts and says, 'Mumma'. She gets very wide-eyed when I get ready for my shoot. She likes to give me my clothes and then she will say Bye, All the best to me when I'm leaving. We travel together and she now knows people like to take pictures with me. So she's understood that slowly slowly."