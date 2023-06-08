Adipurush: Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia reacts to Om Raut-Kriti Sanon's kiss, says 'today's actresses...'

Still of Dipika Chikhlia and Om Raut kissing Kriti Sanon goodbye outside Tirupati temple

Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon and director Om Raut's goodbye kiss outside Tirupati temple have sparked another controversy. The internet is divided over the fact that the artistes kissed while promoting the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana. Even veteran actress Dipika Chikhlia, who is popularly known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's series Ramayana has reacted strongly over the incident.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, Dipika said that actors such as Kriti, and Prabhas are not connected with the film and their characters on a spiritual level. Calling it a significant problem, she said, "With actors nowadays, as they neither enter the character nor understand its emotions. For them, the Ramayana must have been just a film. Perhaps they haven't connected with it on a spiritual level."

Chikhlia also stated that Kriti have never thought of herself as Sita Ji. She further added that kissing and hugging each other is considered a sweet gesture by newer-generation actors. "She would become It becomes a matter of emotions. I have lived the character of Sita, while today's actresses just consider it a role. After the film or project is over, they don't care anymore." Dipika stated.

The actress recalled her shooting days and said that no one dared to take their names on the set. "When we were in our characters, many people would come and touch our feet right on the set. It was a different era. At that time, they didn't see us as actors; they saw us as gods. We couldn't even hug anyone, let alone a kiss.”

At last, the actress said that the actors associated with Adipurush will also get busy with their next projects, and after the release might forget about their characters. Chikhlia concluded by adding. "We never did anything that would hurt people's sentiments." Adipiurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. The film will release in cinemas on June 16.