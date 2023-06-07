Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Adipurush: Om Raut's goodbye kiss to Kriti Sanon outside Tirupati temple divides netizens: 'Is it really necessary...'

The video of Om Raut and Kriti Sanon has left the internet divided. On one side, netizens are calling out the celebs for their actions. On the other side, another section of netizens are supporting them and criticise the trolls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:31 PM IST

Adipurush: Om Raut's goodbye kiss to Kriti Sanon outside Tirupati temple divides netizens: 'Is it really necessary...'
Stills of Om Raut and Kriti Sanon outside Tirupati temple

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush continues to grab headlines due to controversies. On Tuesday, the team Adipurush, along with producer Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut launched the final action trailer in Tirupati. Before the trailer launch, Kriti and Om went to Lord Venkateswara's temple to seek blessings. 

After coming out from the temple premises, Kriti and Om bid goodbye to each other, and the director kissed the actress on her cheek and said, "God bless you." The actress greeted the locals and went into her car to exit. The video of Om and Kriti has surfaced online, and a certain section of netizens aren't happy about it. 

Here's the video

BJP State Secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu also expressed his discontent over their gesture on Twitter and later deleted it. In the deleted tweet, he wrote, "Is it really necessary to bring your antics to a sacred place? @kritisanon @omraut. Engaging in public display of affection, like kissing and hugging in front of the Lord Venkateswara temple is completely unacceptable." 

Here's the deleted tweet

image

However, another section of netizens supported Om and Kriti, and they found nothing wrong in the video. An internet user wrote, "Is it bad to give a kiss to our friend in Tirumala." Another internet user wrote, "See nothing wrong with it.. What is so controversial about this? A goodbye kiss on cheek by a dear friend." One of the internet users wrote, "There is no vulgarity in om rout gesture but of course, if vulgar people would like to see it that way they will, just like you." A netizen wrote, "Your mindset is inappropriate." 

Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana. The film also stars Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Adipurush will have a mega theatrical release in five languages on June 16. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami after leaving PSG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.