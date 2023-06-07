Adipurush: Om Raut's goodbye kiss to Kriti Sanon outside Tirupati temple divides netizens: 'Is it really necessary...'

Stills of Om Raut and Kriti Sanon outside Tirupati temple

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush continues to grab headlines due to controversies. On Tuesday, the team Adipurush, along with producer Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut launched the final action trailer in Tirupati. Before the trailer launch, Kriti and Om went to Lord Venkateswara's temple to seek blessings.

After coming out from the temple premises, Kriti and Om bid goodbye to each other, and the director kissed the actress on her cheek and said, "God bless you." The actress greeted the locals and went into her car to exit. The video of Om and Kriti has surfaced online, and a certain section of netizens aren't happy about it.

Here's the video

#Adipurush: Controversies continue to haunt the Team! While such a send-off gesture is quite common amongst the celebrities, it was inappropriate at the Tirumala. #KrithiSanon #OmRaut pic.twitter.com/hkUd2ButLG — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) June 7, 2023

BJP State Secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu also expressed his discontent over their gesture on Twitter and later deleted it. In the deleted tweet, he wrote, "Is it really necessary to bring your antics to a sacred place? @kritisanon @omraut. Engaging in public display of affection, like kissing and hugging in front of the Lord Venkateswara temple is completely unacceptable."

Here's the deleted tweet

However, another section of netizens supported Om and Kriti, and they found nothing wrong in the video. An internet user wrote, "Is it bad to give a kiss to our friend in Tirumala." Another internet user wrote, "See nothing wrong with it.. What is so controversial about this? A goodbye kiss on cheek by a dear friend." One of the internet users wrote, "There is no vulgarity in om rout gesture but of course, if vulgar people would like to see it that way they will, just like you." A netizen wrote, "Your mindset is inappropriate."

Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana. The film also stars Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Adipurush will have a mega theatrical release in five languages on June 16.