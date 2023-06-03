Prabhas-starrer Adipurush has recovered Rs 432 crore of Rs 500 crore budget before release? Here’s what we know

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

Om Raut’s upcoming movie Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Since the trailer release, the buzz, and excitement for the movie has increased among other viewers. Now, if the reports are to be believed, Adipurush has already recovered 85% of its budget even before its release.

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, Adipurush has already recovered 85% of its Rs 500 crore budget before its release in the theatres. As per the reports, Om Raut’s film has already recovered Rs 432 crore.

As per the reports, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has collected Ra 247 crore from nontheatrical revenues like satellite rights, music rights, and digital rights among other ancillary rights. Other than that, the film has also got a minimum guarantee of Ra 185 crore from its theatrical revenue in the South.

The Bollywood Hungama report also says that trade predictions suggest that Prabhas’ Adipurush will see a grand opening and could recover Rs 100 crore within the first 3 days of the release from the Hindi version alone.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Kaushal along with others in key roles. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release in January this year, however, after the trailer of the film which was released last year received backlash for VFX and CGI, the makers decided to postpone the release. The movie is now scheduled to hit the screens on June 16. The songs of the movie have won the hearts of the audience and created hype for the movie.

During the trailer launch of the movie, Kriti Sanon talked about playing Janaki in the movie and said, “I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure and has a kind soul, a loving heart, and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered.”

Read Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush to have its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, director Om Raut reacts