Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush to have its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, director Om Raut reacts

Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus Adipurush will have a grand world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The film’s director Om Raut shared this piece of news on his social media on Tuesday night and he was ‘beyond excited and honoured’ by the development. Adipurush, one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, is an adaptation of the famous Hindu epid Ramayana.

On Tuesday, Om Raut took to Twitter to share a new poster of Adipurush that had details of ots premiere at Tribeca wrotten alongside one of Prabhas’ looks form the film. “Beyond Excited and Honored! Adipurush, the epic saga of courage and devotion, is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious #TribecaFestival on the 13th of June in New York,” wrote the director. In a response to the original tweet, Raut added, “I am immensely grateful for the relentless efforts of team Adipurush and thanks to the entire jury of @Tribeca. Can't wait to let Adipurush's grandeur unfold at #Tribeca2023!”

The Tribeca Film Festival will be held in New York from June 7 to June 18. According to the festival’s official website, Adipurush will be screened under the Escape From Tribeca section. “Reimagining the epic Indian poem 'Ramayana', the big-budgeted visual feast Adipurush tells the tale of a prince on a mission to rescue his wife from a ten-headed demon overlord," read the synopsis of Adipurush on the the website.

The Escape From Tribeca segment will also showcase films such as Enter the Clones of Bruce, Final Cut, and Suitable Flesh. Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon will also be screened as part of the film's 50th anniversary.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, characters based on Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devadatta Nage as Hanuman. Adipurush is written by Raut and Manoj Muntashir Shukla, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

The film courted controversy, including boycott calls, last year when the teaser of the magnum opus was launched in October over the depiction of Hindu deities and inferior quality of visual effects. The makers were also slammed for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh, played by Saif, as the demon king who was seen sporting a beard and buzz cut.

The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023 and subsequently June. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

(With PTI inputs)