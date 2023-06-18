Adipurush in legal trouble: FIR filed against makers and cast of Prabhas-starrer for 'distorting image of Hindu gods'

Adipurush/File photo

The mythological drama Adipurush, based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, was released in the theatres this Friday, June 16. And since its first day of theatrical release, the problems for the Om Raut directorial don't seem to be ending. The usage of modern slang in some dialogues, written by Manoj Muntashir, has hurt religious sentiments and caused a major uproar. And now, the legal troubles for the films have also started.

As per an IANS report, the national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi had lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police against the makers and the star cast of the film Adipurush. In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues, and costumes. He alleged that filmmakers did not have the courage to make films related to religious heads of other religions.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Sesh (Lakshmana), and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (Hanuman), among others. Made over a massive budget of over Rs 500 crore, it is reportedly the costliest film in the history of Indian cinema.

Despite negative reviews from audiences and critics, the Om Raut film has taken a huge opening at the box office earning over Rs 200 crore within two days of its release. The film collected Rs 126 crore on its first day, thus making Prabhas the only Indian actor to have three films that have opened above the worldwide gross of Rs 100 crore after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 213 crore) and Saaho (Rs 130 crore) in 2017 and 2019 respectively.



