Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story is highest-opening female-led Bollywood film ever, beats Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt films

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, has surpassed the opening week earnings of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Tanu Weds Manu Returns to be the highest-opening women-led film ever in Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story has had a blockbuster start at the box office, earning over Rs 81 crore net at the domestic box office in its first week. Without a huge star as the face of the film and a limited budget, the film’s collection is a sizable one. In fact, the film has now become the highest-opening woman-led Bollywood film in history, surpassing the collections of hits starring the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, and Vidya Balan.

The Kerala Story has net collections of Rs 81.36 crore in its first seven days at the box office. Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani, the film is all women-led title. It has easily surpassed the previous record of highest opening week collections by a woman-led Hindi film. Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns held that record when it earned Rs 69.95 crore in its first week back in 2015.

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi comes in next with net collections of Rs 68.83 crore in its first week, followed by Kangana’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which earned Rs 57.95 crore in its Hindi version in the first week. Alia Bhatt’s Raazi rounds off the top five.

The Kerala Story has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several other female-led Bollywood hits like Veere Di Wedding (Rs 81 crore), The Dirty Picture (Rs 80 crore), and Neerja (Rs 75 crore). Judging by its current pace, the film may end up surpassing the overall collections of Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raazi by the time it finishes its run, which would make it the all-time highest grossing woman-led Bollywood film ever.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story has been mired in controversies since before its release. Many have labelled it a propaganda film and called it out for inaccurate claims. While the film has been banned in West Bengal, it has been declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
