Adah Sharma says The Kerala Story 'will save lives of many girls', reacts to film's box office success

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma opens up on the film's box office success, says that the film 'will save lives of many girls'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Adah Sharma who is currently enjoying the success of her recent film The Kerala Story despite the film facing a lot of opposition, recently reacted to the film’s box office success and talked about how she coped with the criticism. 

In an interview with Etimes, when asked how she cope with the crisis when the film’s release was aggressively opposed by a section of society, Adah Sharma replied, “The awareness that the film has created will save the lives of so many girls. The support we have received is huge. I feel grateful.”

Sharing her feelings about the film’s success the actress said, “In spite of not belonging to a film family the love I've received from one and all is unprecedented. The whole nation is rooting for me. I'm humbled and numb. The dreams I had for myself have been so tiny. These are all the dreams that my loved ones have for me that are coming true.”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story shows the story of three girls who were converted to Islam by ISIS in Kerala. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. Released on May 5, the movie has collected Rs 50 crores in 5 days even after facing a ‘state-enforced’ ban in West Bengal and criticism by many politicians.

The Kerala Story’s controversy started when the film’s trailer was released which claimed that 32000 girls were converted to Islam by ISIS in the state. However, later the synopsis was changed to “based on the true story of three different young girls from different parts of Kerala.” Producers Guild of India strongly opposed the ban on the movie in West Bengal, imposed by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s horror movie in 1920. She then featured in Bollywood films like Hasee To Phasee, Commando 2, and more. Her performance in The Kerala Story is widely appreciated.

Read Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now

 

