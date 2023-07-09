Viral video: Abhishek Bachchan reveals a woman slapped him and asked him to quit acting after watching this film

Abhishek Bachchan/File photo

Abhishek Bachchan has struggled his way into the Hindi film industry, battling through hits and flops to remain relevant. The actor has earned critical and commercial success with films such as Guru, Yuva, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Manmarziyaan, while some of his films have been colossal failures such as Naach, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, and Drona. Even after being the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, it hasn't been an easy path for Abhishek Bachchan in Bollywood.

In a video, shared on the Reddit subgroup Bolly Blinds N Gossip, the Ludo actor revealed that a woman slapped him outside the famous Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai after watching his 2002 film Shararat and went on to state how life came a full circle for him when he was greeted by 10,000 people at the same theatre after watching his comic act in Bol Bachchan in 2012. In the viral clip, Junior Bachchan is seen giving an interview to E! Now with Dhoom 3 cast Uday Chopra, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif when he made the startling revelation.

"A lady came and expressed her displeasure physically of how she didn’t like the film (Shararat). She slapped me. She said I should stop acting because I’m, something to the effect of that, I’m embarrassing my father’s name. But the poetic justice for me was, last year, during Bol Bachchan, I went back to the same theatre. I remember after seeing those 10,000 people gathered outside, I got out of my car, took a photograph and I sent it to my dad. I said, ‘It’s amazing how life comes a full circle'", Abhishek said in the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil-language thriller Oththa Seruppu Size 7 released to wider critical acclaim in 2019. R. Parthiban, who headlined, directed, written, and produced the original film, is helming the Hindi remake as well. The actor has also reunited with R. Balki after the 2009 comedy-drama Paa for the sports-drama Ghoomer in which Saiyami Kher is playing a differently-abled cricketer. Junior Bachchan also has films with Remo D'Souza and Shoojit Sircar in his pipeline.



