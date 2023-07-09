Salman Khan slammed for hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 with cigarette in his hand: 'Such a hypocrite'

Salman Khan hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 with cigarette in his hand/Reddit

The ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw Salman Khan hosting Weekend Ka Vaar again on Saturday, July 8, and schooled contestants for breaking the rules and prepared them for the eventual elimination in the Sunday episode. However, the superstar is being brutally trolled as the eagle-eyed netizens caught him holding a cigarette while hosting the show. The same picture was shared on the Reddit subgroup Bolly Blinds N Gossip, where Salman Khan is being schooled by social media users now.

Netizens called Salman a 'hypocrite' as it was last week itself when the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was seen scolding Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid for kissing in the show. One Reddit user wrote, "Only last week saw a video promo where Bhai was advising contestants how kissing onscreen is against our culture", while another added, "We know he’s a hypocrite but if you are lecturing others at least act better in front of them."

"It's on OTT & not national TV so I think there is no legal issue. But he's such a hypocrite. Lecturing contestants about culture & shit while doing every wrong thing out there", read another comment. Another Reddit user slammed Salman Khan and wrote, "He is caught many times during fan pictures as well. He always also has a drink in his hand."

The Sultan actor recently said in a statement that he would not tolerate disrespect, violence, and abuse in the Bigg Boss house, as he stated, "Contrary to popular belief it takes a lot to get me riled up! I cannot handle disrespect, whether it is disrespect for the show, the organizers, or even other contestants. Lado jhagdo, par stay in your limit. Disrespect, violence, abuse – that I will not tolerate, and make sure the contestant is schooled."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next on the big screen in Tiger 3, the third installment of the spy thriller film. Slated to release on Diwali in November, Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Tiger 3, which stars Katrina Kaif as the ISI agent Zoya Humaimi and will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in an explosive cameo in his Pathaan avatar, is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The previous two Tiger films, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were helmed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively.



