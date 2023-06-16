Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: When, where to watch Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde-starrer action film

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan/File photo

Starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the action-comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in the theaters on April 21 on the occasion of Eid and earned a worldwide gross of Rs 184.60 crore at the box office, as per the entertainment racking portal Sacnilk.com.

Close to two months after its release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is ready for its world digital premiere on ZEE5 on June 23. Salman Khan shared the news of its OTT release on his social media handles, posted the announcement clip, and wrote, "Watch action, drama aur romance se packed #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan, World Digital Premiere on 23rd June only on @ZEE5".

Apart from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the Farhad Samji directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhagyashree, Abhimanyu Singh, Rohini Hattangadi, and Vijendra Singh in pivotal roles.

The Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, and Miss India 2017 finalist Vinali Bhatnagar made their Bollywood debuts with the action comedy. The Telugu superstar Ram Charan and singer-rapper Honey Singh were seen making a cameo in the songs Yentamma and Lets Dance Chotu Motu respectively.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is based on the 2014 Tamil-language action-drama film Veeram starring Ajith Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidharth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, and Atul Kulkarni among others. It has been remade twice earlier, first in Telugu in 2017 as Katamarayudu starring Pawan Kalyan, and then in Kannada in 2019 as Odeya starring Darshan.



READ | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan's stardom drives this mass entertainer in his perfect Eidi to fans