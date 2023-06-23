Search icon
This actor has replaced Salman Khan in Aamir Khan-produced Campeones Hindi remake: Report

Farhan Akhtar has postponed his own director Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, and instead, has decided to act in Campenoes Hindi remake.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

Aamir Khan-Salman Khan/Instagram

After the underwhelming response to Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office last year, the superstar Aamir Khan announced that he wishes to take a break from acting and has thus, stepped down from Campeones Hindi remake as an actor but would continue to produce the film under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.

In February earlier this year, there were multiple reports that Salman Khan has been approached to play the lead in the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Campeones (Champions in English). The foreign movie follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard basketball coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people.

Now, as per latest reports, it is not Salman Khan but Farhan Akhtar who has been finalised for the project. A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Farhan and Aamir are best of friends, and recently when Aamir discussed Campeones with Farhan, he was game for it. Both Aamir and Farhan have similar creative headspace and are targeting to take the film on floors by October this year."

The source further stated that the actor-director has postponed his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. "Jee Le Zaraa is a film close to the hearts of Farhan, Zoya Akhtar, and everyone at Excel Entertainment. Despite repeated attempts to jump-start the film, things are falling through due to date issues. Even Farhan is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. Instead, he has renewed his schedule which will prioritize acting in a film first", it added.

Coming back to Campenoes Hindi remake, the upcoming film will be helmed by RS Prassana who remade his 2013 Tamil directorial debut Kalyana Samayal Saadham into Hindi as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2017. The sports drama will be jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Sony Pictures.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan tease Aamir Khan about acting break, latter asks them for world trip at Khans' party: Report

