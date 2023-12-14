Abhijeet Sawant says people are misinterpreting Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Almost similar to Hitler...'

Abhijeet Sawant has said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was never about the father-son bond played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Despite the polarising reviews, Animal has become a blockbuster earning more than Rs 750 crore worldwide.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has divided the audiences. While one half can't stop raving about Ranbir's performance and how Sandeep has showcased a compelling revenge saga, the other half is calling the film out for its misogyny, toxic masculinity, and excessive violence.

Abhijeet Sawant, who won the very first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol, has also shared his interesting views on the film. The singer said, "I just watched Animal and I really liked the film. People have multiple complaints with the film and they mght be right on their part, but don't forget this story is not about a father and son relationship. Eveyone is interpreting it incorrectly, this story is about a man who views the world completely differently. To show his brutality, some unjustified things have been shown in the movie. The film itself starts from a tale about a monkey who resorts to his true nature in the end, and that's why he is an Animal."

The Mohabbatein Lutaaunga singer shared his opinion on his Instagram account, and the same clip is now getting viral after being shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip. He continued in the video, "In a scene in the film, Ranbir is giving speech to workers in his factory named Swastika, it is almost similar to Hitler. Hitler stoop up to burn the world, but he never admitted his mistakes and justified his ill actions. He (Ranbir's character in Animal) also justified his wrongdoings. So understand the film differently and then, you will enjoy the film."

Meanwhile, despite the polarising reviews, Animal continues to roar at the box office. The film, which also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Prem Chopra, Shakti Oberoi, and Suresh Oberoi among others, has minted over Rs 400 crore net in India and Rs 750 crore gross worldwide.



