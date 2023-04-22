Aayush Sharma, producer KK Radhamohan receive legal notice for their upcoming film Ruslaan, here's why

Aayush Sharma in Ruslaan/Instagram

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and producer K.K. Radhamohan have been served a legal notice for using the title Ruslaan for their upcoming movie.

The notice claims that a movie with the same title was released in 2009 and that the use of the title Ruslaan for the upcoming movie could have legal consequences.

Rajveer Sharma, who played the lead role in the 2009 movie Ruslan, has sent the notice through his advocate Rudra Vikram Singh. The notice also demands that Sharma and Radhamohan refrain from using any dialogues or stories from the original movie.

The teaser for Aayush Sharma's movie starring Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sushri Mishra was released on April 21. According to sources, the movie is set to be released in theaters soon.

The 2009 movie Ruslan also starred Megha Chatterjee, the daughter of Moushumi Chatterjee, in the lead role.

The legal notice has created a hurdle for the release of the upcoming movie, and the producers are yet to respond to the notice.



READ | Ruslaan teaser: Aayush Sharma packs solid punch with guns and guitars in action-packed promo