Ruslaan teaser: Aayush Sharma packs solid punch with guns and guitars in action-packed promo

Aayush Sharma dropped the teaser of his next film titled Ruslaan on Friday, April 21. The teaser shows him in multiple action sequences in the film which also stars Jagapathi Babu and Chak De! India fame Vidya Malvade. Model Sushrii Mishraa makes her acting debut as the leading heroine in the actioner.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram, Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush wrote, "Impatient hoon, Impulsive Hoon aur protocols toh bilkul follow nahi karta hoon. Tabhi toh #Ruslaan ke naam se jaana jata hoon. Aa raha hoon haath main gun aur guitar lekar kyunki iss baar #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi Teaser out now! (I am impatient, I am impulsive, and I don't follow protocols at all. That's why I am known by the name of Ruslaan. I am coming with a gun and guitar in my hand because this time I will play both Guitar and Gun)."

Varun Sharma, who is known for playing Choocha in the comedy franchise Fukrey, took to the comments section and wrote, "Angaaaaarrrr", adding several fire emojis. Ronit Bose Roy, who was last seen in Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada, commented, "DAMN!!!!!! Fantastic. You’re looking so good. Total action hero."

The upcoming masala action film will be Aayush's fourth outing after he made his debut with the romantic comedy Loveyari in 2018 and then was seen in the action film Antim: The Final Truth in which he shared screen space with Salman Khan. His third film is still in production as he released its teaser on Dussehra last year.

Coming back to Ruslaan, the film is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri and produced by K. K. Radhamohan under his banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts. Slated to hit theatres this year, the exact release date of the film hasn't been announced yet.



