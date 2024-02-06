Aamir Khan says he is ready to work again, wants to do 'age-appropriate' romantic films: 'Can't become an...'

After taking a break from the films, Aamir Khan has expressed his willingness to work again.

Aamir Khan recently shared that he's making a comeback after taking a short break. During this time, he focused on his family and mentioned that the break allowed him to spend quality time with his family.

The actor also shared that he used this period to learn Hindustani classical music. "I had taken a short break because I wanted to spend time with my family. I was busy with my work for so many years... I spent a lot of time with my family and tried to build a strong bond with them," Aamir said during at News18 India Chaupa event.

Aamir Khan expressed, "I am ready to work again now. I began shooting for my next film from February 1." This comes after a hiatus from movies following the release of Laal Singh Chadha in 2022, which faced criticism and challenges at the box office.

When asked about his willingness to do romantic roles, Aamir Khan expressed that he would consider doing a romantic movie if it is 'age-appropriate' romance. He mentioned, "Romance is a little uncommon in this age but if they are age appropriate, why not? I would like to do all kinds of genres. But I can't become an 18-year-old, I will not do that."

The 58-year-old actor, Aamir Khan, spoke highly of Kiran Rao's upcoming directorial project, Laapataa Ladies, which is set to release on March 1. Praising Rao's work, Aamir acknowledged her filmmaking skills.

Kiran Rao, who made her debut as a director with Dhobi Ghat in 2010, shared that Aamir had initially given a screen test for a role in Laapataa Ladies. However, after mutual discussions, they decided to cast Ravi Kishan in the role of a cop, considering the rural backdrop of the film.