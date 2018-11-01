Aamir Khan gives a big thumbs up to 'Zero' trailer, says Shah Rukh Khan has outdone himself!

Shah Rukh Khan held an exclusive screening of his upcoming film, Zero's trailer for his industry friends on Wednesday night and Aamir Khan was one of the many lucky celebs who were invited. It was a private affair with just a select few in presence. SRK posted a happy picture with 'Thug' Aamir on Twitter after the screening. "Hug from the Thug....!! Beat that!," he wrote.

On Thursday morning. Aamir took to Twitter to share his review of the much-waited film. Terming the trailer 'outstanding', the 'Dangal' actor stated that SRK has outdone himself and that he cannot wait to watch the film. He also heaped praises on Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Describing his 'Dhoom 3' co-star Katrina as 'fantastic' and his 'P.K' co-star Anushka Sharma 'unbelievable', the 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor wrote, "Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can't wait to watch the film! Love. a."

Here's what Shah Rukh and Aamir tweeted -

While the trailer has been approved by Aamir, fans will have to wait another day to enjoy the treat. The trailer is scheduled to hit the screens on 2nd November, which also happens to be SRK's birthday.

The trailer will be released at a grand event which will be attended by SRK and the leading ladies of the film, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The makers of the film have planned on taking the event a notch higher by recreating Meerut city and establishing Ghanta Ghar along with the colourful mela-like set up which will feature food joints and game stalls.

In the film, SRK plays the role of a vertically challenged man - Bauaa Singh - who falls in love with a superstar, played by Katrina, while Anushka will also play a pivotal character.Produced by Gauri Khan, the Aanand L Rai-directorial is all set to release on December 21.