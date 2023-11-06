Headlines

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film maintains strong grip in second week, mints over Rs 21 crore

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr-starrer film 12th Fail mints over Rs 21 crore in two weeks.

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr-starrer 12th Fail is currently winning the hearts of the audiences with its inspiring storyline. The film opened with a collection of Rs 1.11 crore and then word of mouth worked really well for the film, and has now managed to get a strong grip even in the second week, taking the collection to over Rs 21 crore. 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film collected Rs 13 crore in week one. At the start of week 2, the film collected Rs 1.75 crore, and on day 9, the film’s collection saw amazing growth as it collected Rs 3.40 crore. On day 10, Despite the fierce competition from the India-South Africa cricket match, the film has managed to secure a remarkable 3.30 crore net collection, adding a total of Rs 8.45 crore in the second week till now. This has taken the total collection of 12th Fail to an impressive Rs 21.45 crore.

The film clashed with Kangana Ranaut's movie Tejas, which failed to resonate as it collected only Rs 4.25 crore in its first four days and has collected only Rs 7.35 worldwide in 8 days. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara the film also starred  Varun Mitra, and Anshul Chauhan in key roles. 

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail traces the story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, and others in key roles. Talking about portraying Manoj's life on the big screen, Vikrant has said, "A lot of things happened in Mr. Manoj's life, he has had a wonderful life. Sometimes it's unbelievable that in spite of so many hardships, a man can bear so much. Despite so many struggles, he succeeded in life. He really really inspired me."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film delves into the challenges faced by countless students as they strive to crack the UPSC entrance exam. It also gives a powerful message that instead of giving up after falling, restart and work hard till you get success. The film’s story resonated with the audience who have shown love for the film since its release. 

