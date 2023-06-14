To Kirron Kher, A special birthday message from husband Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and dropped a string of unseen pictures with Kirron Kher.

Actress and politician Kirron Kher is celebrating her 71st birthday today, June 14. She has proved her mettle as an actor time and again with her powerful performances over the years. She is further known for her candid charm and simplicity. Marking the special occasion, her husband and actor Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and dropped a string of unseen pictures of himself, Kirron Kher, and their son Sikandar Kher.

The photographs also featured Abhishek Bachchan, and the late Satish Kaushik, who have been very close to the family.

Anupam Kher's post read, "Happy Birthday #Kirron! May God give you long, happy, peaceful, and healthy life! I have known you for close to fifty years now. I saw you first time in 1974 at Deptt of #IndianTheatre in Chandigarh. You were the star student of #PanjabUniversity. Brilliant in studies, national Badminton player, established theatre actress, and larger than life. 50years have passed. You are still the same or more. You have fought life’s toughest battles head-on. And always emerged out as a winner. May you continue to win people’s love, trust, and faith with your persona and goodness. Love and prayers always. @KirronKherBJP."

Happy Birthday #Kirron! May God give you long, happy, peaceful and healthy life! I have known you for close to fifty years now. I saw you first time in 1974 at Deptt of #IndianTheatre in Chandigarh. You were the star student of #PanjabUniversity. Brilliant in studies, national_ pic.twitter.com/wDbZJfcW3M — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2023

Anupam Kher and Kirror Kher's love story

Both Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher had previous marriages before finding love with each other. While Anupam Kher initially got married in 1979, Kirron Kher had tied the knot with a Mumbai-based businessman in 1980. After unsuccessful marriages, they eventually tied the knot with each other in a small ceremony in 1985. Kirron Kher, who bravely battled cancer, resumed her acting career after completing her treatment.

Anupam Kher's forthcoming projects

Anupam Kher will next play the lead in Vijay 69. Touted to be a slice-of-life drama, the project will be out on an OTT platform. Helmed by Akshay Roy, the venture will revolve around a sexagenarian man, played by Anupam Kher, who is adamant to compete in a triathlon contest at 69.