Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

To Kirron Kher, A special birthday message from husband Anupam Kher

Both Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher had previous marriages that failed, after which they found love in each other and got married in 1985.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

To Kirron Kher, A special birthday message from husband Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and dropped a string of unseen pictures with Kirron Kher.

Actress and politician Kirron Kher is celebrating her 71st birthday today, June 14. She has proved her mettle as an actor time and again with her powerful performances over the years. She is further known for her candid charm and simplicity. Marking the special occasion, her husband and actor Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and dropped a string of unseen pictures of himself, Kirron Kher, and their son Sikandar Kher.

The photographs also featured Abhishek Bachchan, and the late Satish Kaushik, who have been very close to the family.

Anupam Kher's post read, "Happy Birthday #Kirron! May God give you long, happy, peaceful, and healthy life! I have known you for close to fifty years now. I saw you first time in 1974 at Deptt of #IndianTheatre in Chandigarh. You were the star student of #PanjabUniversity. Brilliant in studies, national Badminton player, established theatre actress, and larger than life. 50years have passed. You are still the same or more. You have fought life’s toughest battles head-on. And always emerged out as a winner. May you continue to win people’s love, trust, and faith with your persona and goodness. Love and prayers always. @KirronKherBJP."

 

 

Anupam Kher and Kirror Kher's love story

Both Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher had previous marriages before finding love with each other. While Anupam Kher initially got married in 1979, Kirron Kher had tied the knot with a Mumbai-based businessman in 1980. After unsuccessful marriages, they eventually tied the knot with each other in a small ceremony in 1985. Kirron Kher, who bravely battled cancer, resumed her acting career after completing her treatment.

Anupam Kher's forthcoming projects

Anupam Kher will next play the lead in Vijay 69. Touted to be a slice-of-life drama, the project will be out on an OTT platform. Helmed by Akshay Roy, the venture will revolve around a sexagenarian man, played by Anupam Kher, who is adamant to compete in a triathlon contest at 69.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET UG 2023: Four of top 10 from Tamil Nadu, check topper's list here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.