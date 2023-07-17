Did Karan Johar take a dig at the makers of Merry Christmas?

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathu launched two posters from Merry Christmas, one in Hindi and the other in Tamil. Both the posters had a vintage vibe.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. Today, the makers used social media to announce that the movie will be hitting the theatres on December 15. As the release date was announced, filmmaker Karan Johar, shared a cryptic post on the Threads of his Instagram handle. The Dharma head expressed his disappointment with Merry Christmas's latest update. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani-starrer Yodha is also releasing on December 15. It seems as if the K3G maker is not too excited about the box-office clash.

Karan Johar upset with the makers of Merry Christmas?

Karan Johar wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile."

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathu launched two posters from Merry Christmas, one in Hindi and the other in Tamil. The posters with a vintage vibe included the tagline, "Raat jitni sageen hogi, subah utni rageen hogi." Sharing the post, the Namaste London actress wrote on her Insta, "We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023."

Announcing the new release date of Yodha, Dharma Productions penned on their official social media handle, "Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles."

Apart from Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas has Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in the Hindi version. In the Tamil version, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams will be reprising the same roles.

With both films releasing on the same day, it would be exciting to see which one performs better at the box office.