Govinda says he would have definitely flirted with Madhuri Dixit had he not been married to Sunita

Actors in the film industry spend long hours working with each other. This often leads to actors developing feelings for one another. During a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, actor Govinda candidly confessed to having a crush on his co-star Madhuri Dixit. When asked about his best on-screen pair, Govinda mentioned Madhuri Dixit and Rekha. He added playfully that he would have definitely flirted with Madhuri Dixit if it had not been for his wife Sunita. Govinda and Madhuri Dixit have worked together in movies such as Paap Ka Ant and Izzatdaar.

When Govinda and his wife Sunita were asked about the actor's best on-screen pair, they both mentioned Madhuri Dixit’s name. Sunita said, "He loves Madhuri Ji."

Expanding on this, Govinda added, “And Rekha Ji. Kitne saal ka career hai ye logon ka, ek problem nahi hai. Aur kaisi sundar hai ye log, jo andar se sundar hota hai uski sundarta kabhi khatam nahi hoti. Aap dekhiye ye log waisi hi hai jaise aai thi. Sunita nahi hoti toh pakka maine dore Madhuri ji pe daale hote. (They have had such long careers without any controversies. And they are such beautiful women. They are not only externally beautiful but also possess inner beauty that never fades away. Just look at them, they still exude the same charm as when they first entered the industry. If it weren't for Sunita, I would have surely showered my attention on Madhuri.)”

During the same interview, Sunita was asked about Govinda's favorite performance. To this, she said it would have to be his film, Hatya. Govinda said that his choice is divided between Hatya, Haseena Maan Jayegi, and Swarg.

Govinda and Sunita's relationship

Govinda tied the knot with Sunita on March 11, 1987, when he was 24 years old, and Sunita was just 18. The couple has two kids together — son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina. Madhuri Dixit is married to Dr Shriram Nene and they are parents to two sons — Arin and Ryan.