Deepika Padukone gives a shoutout to husband Ranveer Singh a day after his birthday — Check post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony.

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to shell couple goals with their impressive chemistry both on and off the screen. The couple fell for one another while filming the 2013 romantic entertainer, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela. After a courtship of more than six years, they finally tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also often seen cheering for each other on social media. Most recently, the Pathaan actress turned cheerleader for her husband, leaving the fans elated.

Deepika Padukone turns cheerleader for Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone took to the Stories section of her Instagram account and shared a post by Vogue. It was an appreciation post for Ranveer Singh for his contribution to men's fashion in India.

The proud wife shared the post along with a sticker that read, “Hell Yea.”

Deepika Padukone skips posting birthday message for Ranveer Singh

On July 6, Ranveer Singh celebrated his 38th birthday. However, his wife Deepika Padukone did not share any birthday posts for him on social media. This left the fans a little disappointed. It is not known why the actress decided to skip posting a birthday message for hubby, Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work commitments

Ranveer Singh will next grace the silver screens in Karan Johar's family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt. The project will mark Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years and will hit theatres on July 28.

Following this, Ranveer Singh will be joining forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next, Baiju Bawra. In addition to this, he is also likely to play the lead in Don 3, which will be made under the direction of Farhan Akhtar.

Deepika Padukone will be a part of Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The science-fiction drama will be launched at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con. After this, the stunner will be seen in an action-packed avatar for Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The venture will be her first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.