Zee Auto Awards 2023: Hyundai vs MG vs Citroen vs Tata for ‘Electric Car of the Year' award

The Auto Awards 2023 feature nominations in 10 diverse categories, encompassing the prestigious Electric Car of the Year.

Auto Awards 2023: Zee Digital, in collaboration with DNA, is set to host the Auto Awards 2023 on October 30. This event aims to shed light on the automotive industry's growth and recognize its key players. The awards feature nominations in various categories, including the thriving electric vehicle sector.

The Auto Awards will also include two significant panel discussions. The first explores the automotive industry's commitment to safety, while the second delves into the evolving auto trends, particularly the question of whether electric vehicles are the way forward.

Let's take a closer look at the nominations in the four-wheeler categories for EV cars:

Electric Car of the Year:

• Hyundai IONIQ 5

• MG Comet

• Citroen EC3

• Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Luxury Electric Car of the Year:

• Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic

• Volvo C40 Recharge

• BMW I7

• Audi Q8 E-Tron