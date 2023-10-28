Headlines

Karan Johar reveals if he’ll call cricketers on KWK8 after Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul controversy: ‘I'm scared to...'

Viral video: Bride-to-be's epic dance to 'Oh My Darling' impresses internet, watch

The Railway Men teaser: Kay Kay Menon-Madhavan race against time to save lives amid Bhopal gas tragedy's harrowing trail

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Hyundai vs MG vs Citroen vs Tata for ‘Electric Car of the Year' award

India makes history, secures 100 medals at Asian Para Games in record- breaking campaign

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar reveals if he’ll call cricketers on KWK8 after Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul controversy: ‘I'm scared to...'

Viral video: Bride-to-be's epic dance to 'Oh My Darling' impresses internet, watch

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Hyundai vs MG vs Citroen vs Tata for ‘Electric Car of the Year' award

Players who have scored centuries on ODI World Cup debut

7 most profitable Indian films of 2023

8 superfoods to increase stamina

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Karan Johar reveals if he’ll call cricketers on KWK8 after Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul controversy: ‘I'm scared to...'

The Railway Men teaser: Kay Kay Menon-Madhavan race against time to save lives amid Bhopal gas tragedy's harrowing trail

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Deepika Padukone's 'condom' statement on Koffee With Karan goes viral: Watch

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Hyundai vs MG vs Citroen vs Tata for ‘Electric Car of the Year' award

The Auto Awards 2023 feature nominations in 10 diverse categories, encompassing the prestigious Electric Car of the Year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Auto Awards 2023: Zee Digital, in collaboration with DNA, is set to host the Auto Awards 2023 on October 30. This event aims to shed light on the automotive industry's growth and recognize its key players. The awards feature nominations in various categories, including the thriving electric vehicle sector.

The Auto Awards will also include two significant panel discussions. The first explores the automotive industry's commitment to safety, while the second delves into the evolving auto trends, particularly the question of whether electric vehicles are the way forward.

Let's take a closer look at the nominations in the four-wheeler categories for EV cars:

Electric Car of the Year:

• Hyundai IONIQ 5

• MG Comet

• Citroen EC3

• Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Luxury Electric Car of the Year:

• Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic

• Volvo C40 Recharge

• BMW I7

• Audi Q8 E-Tron

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ever noticed iron chain behind trucks? Here's the reason behind it

This IITian-turned-IAS officer quit stable job to prepare for UPSC, secured AIR...

Explained: What is skin fasting, the new trend on social media? Why is it necessary? Know benefits

‘Mr Cricket UAE’ Anis Sajan unites nations in grand indoor cricket tournament

Delhi air pollution: 7 common diseases caused by toxic air

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE