World's most expensive Ferrari sold for Rs 430 crore, the second most expensive car after Mercedes that cost over Rs…

Ahead of the auction, it was expected that the Ferrari 250 GTO may even become the most expensive car ever sold by dethroning the extremely rare Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Ferrari is the first name that pops up in the mind of most people when you talk about fast and expensive sports cars. Although all Ferraris are special, a few rare models go down in history with some extreme records that are very difficult to break. One such rare model has now become the world’s most expensive Ferrari after selling for more than Rs 430 crore ($51.7 million) in an auction. The car that fetched over Rs 430 crore is a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. It is worth noting that all Ferrari 250 GTOs go for record numbers but what makes this one special is that  it was the only Tipo 1962 campaigned by the factory racing team. Surprisingly, the most expensive Ferrari until now was another 250 GTO. 

Ahead of the auction, it was expected that the Ferrari 250 GTO may even become the most expensive car ever sold by dethroning the extremely rare Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe which got $143 (more than Rs 1000 crore) million at auction. The Rs 430 crore Ferrari 250 GTO originally had a 4.0-liter V12 but it was swapped out for a standard 3.0-liter unit after Le Mans.

The Ferrari 250 GTO scored a first-in-class finish at the 1962 Nurburgring 1,000 Kilometers. Sadly it was not able to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans that year due to overheating issues. The car was brought to the United States by its last owner in 1985.

