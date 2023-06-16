Search icon
World's biggest Apple iPhone maker to compete with Royal Enfield, Ola, here's how

Foxconn is popularly known as the Apple iPhone maker across the globe, that does not mean that the EV that the company will be making in India will be an Apple product.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

AI imagined electric Apple bike

Apple iPhone maker Foxconn is reportedly planning to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in India and is currently in talks with several state governments. As per a report by Economic Times, the maker of Apple iPhone stated in its annual report that India will help the company to establish a electric two-wheeler plant that will cater Southeast Asia’s EV two-wheeler market. Ola Electric and Royal Enfield are the two companies that are betting big on the electric motorcycle segment in India. In the coming years, the two will launch new EV bikes for the mass market.

The report also mentions that an Indian delegation is planning to visit Taiwan soon to discuss the EV plans with Foxconn executives. Although Foxconn is popularly known as the Apple iPhone maker across the globe, that does not mean that the EV that the company will be making in India will be an Apple product. It is yet unclear whether the company will make EV two-wheelers for multiple brands or for a single brand through the joint venture route.

Foxconn is reportedly interested in setting up the EV manufacturing plant in Maharashtra but it may finalise on Tamil Nadu as it already has a presence in that state. The brand is also eyeing Telangana as it is “the most active state in terms of outreach and incentive”.

To recall, when Foxconn Chairman Young Liu visited India for the first time last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the Taiwanese company’s “push for EV manufacturing is in line with our commitment of Net Zero Emission”.

