Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700 spec comparison: Features, engine, safety and more

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700 spec comparison

The 7-seater segment has always been popular in the Indian market. However, the introduction of the XUV700 in August 2021 raised the bar significantly. The obsession continues, but Toyota has now introduced its large 7-seater option, the new Innova Hycross, to the Indian market. When it comes to a practical 7-seater category, Toyota Innova has long been a household brand. Today, we pit these two titans against one another:

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700: Dimensions

First and foremost, the new Innova Hycross measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. The wheelbase has grown to 2,850 mm in length. As a consequence, the new Innova is longer, wider, and wider than its predecessor. The Mahindra XUV700 dimensions are 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700: Features

A 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system is the new standalone instrument for the Toyota Innova Hycross. The new Toyota Innova Hycross comes with a comprehensive range of standard features. For the first time, the MPV has a huge panoramic sunroof. In addition, the interior has ambient lighting, a faux wood finish, aluminium inlays, and quilted leather seats for a luxurious feel. Lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and other active safety nets are available.

To be competitive in this market, Mahindra has loaded the XUV700 up with a tonne of goodies at no extra cost. The top-of-the-line trim includes convenient features like dual 10.25-inch screens, compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, hill hold (for the automatic version), and an air purifier as standard equipment. The Mahindra XUV700 has a big panoramic sunroof.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700: Safety

Toyota's new Innova Hycross is the first vehicle in India to include their ADAS suite, Safety Sense. As standard equipment, it has lane-keeping aid, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and front collision warning. The Hycross has a number of additional safety measures, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control, and Electronic Stability Program (ESP).

The top-tier Mahindra XUV700 model has features such as anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, seven airbags, a driver fatigue monitor, automatic high beam assist, and a booster system for the headlights at speeds over 80 kilometres per hour. ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance-Systems) is one of the key highlights. The Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Autonomous Emergency Brakes (AEB), Lane Keep Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control are further safety features.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700: Engine

Toyota's new 2.0-liter naturally aspirated Dynamic Force petrol engine drives the new Innova Hycross. Many different Toyota and Lexus models sold across the globe have the same engine. The combined output of the hybrid engine is 187 Nm of torque and 186 horsepower. The max power and torque output of the conventional engine are 174 bhp and 197 Nm, respectively. Each one is coupled to a CVT-Gearbox.

The new XUV700 offers drivers the option of a petrol or diesel engine under the hood. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder mStallion turbo-petrol engine generates 200 horsepower and 380 Newton-metres of torque. The new 2.2-liter four-cylinder mHawk diesel engines power the vehicle. The lower state of tune (reserved for the entry level MX version) produces 155hp and 360 Nm, while the unit in the AX variants develops 185hp and 420Nm (450Nm with the automatic gearbox).