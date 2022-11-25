New Toyota Innova Hycross with strong hybrid engine unveiled in India, claimed to deliver 21 kmpl mileage

New Toyota Innova launched in India with strong hybrid system

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV has finally launched in India, only a few days after making its global debut. Prices for Toyota Innova Hycross will be announced during the Auto Expo 2023. The Innova brand has always been a popular choice with Indian buyers, and the latest generation the new Toyota Innova Hycross, now includes a powerful hybrid system for the first time. The Toyota Hybrid System, or THS, is already used in Toyota vehicles such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

New Toyota Innova Hycross: Design

First off, the new Innova Hycross has dimensions of 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. The wheelbase is now 2,850 mm long. As a result, the new Innova is longer, broader, and has a larger wheelbase than its predecessor. The design is sleeker than ever, taking cues from a variety of sport utility vehicles. On the front of the new Toyota Innova Hycross, you'll find a huge hexagonal radiator grille and narrow LED headlights. There is a more muscular feel to the glass section, while the black cladding spans the length of the building on the sides. Slim taillights and a two-tone bumper provide for an attractive back end.

New Toyota Innova Hycross: Interior

The new Innova Hycross has a completely redesigned dashboard. The Hycross's interior is more sophisticated and high-end than the Innova Crysta's. The instrument is a 10 inch, fully digital, standalone infotainment touchscreen. The inside offers a classy vibe thanks to the black and brown colour scheme. In addition, depending on the model, the MPV may accommodate seven or eight passengers. On the downside, the lowest trim levels lose an inch from the infotainment screen and replace it with a 4.2-inch MID and an analogue gauge cluster.

For the first time, the MPV also has a huge panoramic sunroof. In addition, the interior has ambient lighting, a faux wood finish, aluminium inlays, and quilted leather seats for a luxurious feel. Lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and other active safety nets are available.

New Toyota Innova Hycross: Engine

The new Innova Hycross is powered by Toyota's 2.0-litre naturally aspirated Dynamic Force petrol engine. The same engines are found in a wide variety of Toyota and Lexus models sold worldwide. Customers will be able to pick between a 2.0-litre normally aspirated engine or a 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine in higher trims of the Innova Hycross. According to rumours, the hybrid version of the Toyota Innova would have a fuel efficiency of 20-23 kmpl.

New Toyota Innova Hycross: Expected price and rivals

It is anticipated that the next generation Toyota Innova Hycross would start at about Rs 22 lakh, making it competitive with vehicles like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Kia Carens.