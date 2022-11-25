Headlines

Lamborghini Urus Performante super SUV arrives in India, price starts at Rs 4.22 crore

The new black front air-intakes deliver increased engine cooling and maximum expression of the SUV’s super sports heritage.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

Lamborghini has launched the new Urus Performante super SUV in India. The Lamborghini Urus Performante made its global debut in August and it will now be available in India at a starting price of Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The new Lamborghini Urus Performante features a sharper, more prominent bonnet and bumper design. The car’s extensive use of composite
materials makes it the car with the highest number of carbon fiber parts in its segment. A roof in optional carbon fiber references Lamborghini super sports models such as Huracán Performante and Super Trofeo.

The new black front air-intakes deliver increased engine cooling and maximum expression of the SUV’s super sports heritage. A new air curtain draws airflow over the front wheels. The newly-designed rear spoiler increases rear downforce of the Urus Performante by 38%. In profile, the Urus Performante’s lowered stance is accented by its prominent front, and rear wing and bumper, increasing its overall length by 25 mm.

Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross India unveil LIVE updates - Mileage, features, expected price and more

Inside, the cockpit features Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard with a new hexagonal seat stitching design, the “Performante trim”, and further options including a leather interior. Dedicated color and trim options include extension of the Performante trim on doors, roof-lining, seat backrest and rear wall, with further Ad Personam customization including interior matt carbon fiber details, red door handles, and a customized kickplate with Ad Personam logo.  The black Alcantara/leather steering wheel is trimmed in matt black as well as the Aluminum interior trim in black anodized. 

The Performante’s power is increased by 16 CV to 666 CV, and its weight reduced by 47 kg, giving it a best-in-class weight-to-power ratio of 3,2. Accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and braking from 100 km to standstill in 32.9 m, the Urus Performante produces 850 Nm of torque at 2,300 to 4,500 rpm, with its benchmarking longitudinal abilities including a top speed of 306 km/h.

