Toyota Innova Hycross India unveil LIVE updates: Mileage, features, expected price and more

Toyota Innova Hycross is making its India debut today (November 25). After launching the new Toyota Innova in Indonesia, Toyota is all set to bring the next-gen MPV in India. The company will unveil the successor of the Toyota Innova Crysta in India today and prices of the car will be announced during Auto Expo 2023. The Innova Hycross unveil event will begin at 11:00 am and it will be livestreamed on YouTube and social media platforms.

Toyota Innova Hycross will join the ‘Hy’ range of the company. The Innova is quite popular for the comfortable ride that it offers and the upcoming model is expected to carry the legacy of the brand. By looking at the Toyota Innova Zenix in Indonesia, one can say that the new Toyota Innova Hycross will be loaded to the brim when it comes to features.

As per the teasers shared by Toyota, the Innova Hycross will get faux wood and aluminum finished interiors. The car will get quilted leather seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera. The MPV will also feature ambient lighting, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with other features.

One of the key features that car enthusiasts are excited about Toyota Innova Hycross is ADAS tech features including Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. Currently, there are only a few cars under Rs 30 lakh budget in India that are equipped with ADAS. In terms of safety, the Toyota Innova Hycross will get ABS and EBD, multiple airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers among others.

As the car manufacturers are slowly adapting Hybrid tech, the Toyota Innova Hycross will also ride on that wave. The Innova Hycross will be available with strong hybrid engine options that will significantly improve the mileage of the car. However, it will also increase the price. More details about the Toyota Innova Hycross will be revealed during the India unveil event. To catch all the live action, you can follow our live blog.