Toyota Innova Hycross India unveil LIVE updates: Mileage, features, expected price and more

Headlines

Meet man who regained his world record, tattoos daughter's name 667 times

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka spinners create history in Super 4 clash against India, extends streak to 14 matches

Ind vs SL: Who is Dunith Wellalage, Sri Lankan youngster who stunned Kohli, Gill, Rohit and Rahul in Asia Cup match

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his film Dream Girl 2 crossing Rs 100 crore with fans, calls them 'biggest cheerleaders'

Meet MBA who launches new Apple iPhones every year, has net worth of Rs 15750 crore, he is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who leads Rs 63,394 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 51,390 cr net worth

Meet man who regained his world record, tattoos daughter's name 667 times

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka spinners create history in Super 4 clash against India, extends streak to 14 matches

7 Foods to eat empty stomach for weight loss

7 Superfoods that are rich in protein

AI imagines Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and other Hera Pheri 3 cast as bodybuilders

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his film Dream Girl 2 crossing Rs 100 crore with fans, calls them 'biggest cheerleaders'

Vivek Agnihotri fumes at media for not naming The Vaccine War in list of most-awaited films: 'It's like we don't exist'

R Balki shares experience of directing Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan in new commercial, calls them 'legendary kids'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Toyota Innova Hycross India unveil LIVE updates: Mileage, features, expected price and more

Toyota Innova Hycross will be loaded to the brim when it comes to features.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Toyota Innova Hycross is making its India debut today (November 25). After launching the new Toyota Innova in Indonesia, Toyota is all set to bring the next-gen MPV in India. The company will unveil the successor of the Toyota Innova Crysta in India today and prices of the car will be announced during Auto Expo 2023. The Innova Hycross unveil event will begin at 11:00 am and it will be livestreamed on YouTube and social media platforms.

Toyota Innova Hycross will join the ‘Hy’ range of the company. The Innova is quite popular for the comfortable ride that it offers and the upcoming model is expected to carry the legacy of the brand. By looking at the Toyota Innova Zenix in Indonesia, one can say that the new Toyota Innova Hycross will be loaded to the brim when it comes to features.

As per the teasers shared by Toyota, the Innova Hycross will get faux wood and aluminum finished interiors. The car will get quilted leather seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera. The MPV will also feature ambient lighting, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with other features.

One of the key features that car enthusiasts are excited about Toyota Innova Hycross is ADAS tech features including Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. Currently, there are only a few cars under Rs 30 lakh budget in India that are equipped with ADAS. In terms of safety, the Toyota Innova Hycross will get ABS and EBD, multiple airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers among others.

As the car manufacturers are slowly adapting Hybrid tech, the Toyota Innova Hycross will also ride on that wave. The Innova Hycross will be available with strong hybrid engine options that will significantly improve the mileage of the car. However, it will also increase the price. More details about the Toyota Innova Hycross will be revealed during the India unveil event. To catch all the live action, you can follow our live blog.

LIVE BLOG

  • 25 Nov 2022, 11:22 AM

    Toyota Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine that is claimed deliver 21.1 kmpl mileage.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 11:18 AM

    Toyota Innova Hycross features longest in the class wheelbase. it also gets multi-zone AC and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is paired with 9 speakers.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 11:10 AM

    The Toyota Innova Hycross will get ADAS tech and strong hybrid engine that will be mated to a self-charging battery.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 11:05 AM

    Masakazu Yoshimura, CEO, Toyota Kirloskar Motors takes the stage to unveil the new Toyota Innova Hycross in India. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 11:02 AM

    Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman of Toyota Kirlosakar takes the stage at the unveil of Toyota Innova Hycross. The top Toyota India is talking about companies approach on carbon footprints.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 11:01 AM

    Toyota Innova made its debut in India 17 years ago.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 10:50 AM

    Toyota Innova Hycross India unveil event is underway.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 10:41 AM

    Toyota Innova Hycross Indian unveil event will begin shortly. You can catch all the live action from the event here.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 10:34 AM

    This how the front of new Toyota Innova Hycross looks like

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 10:23 AM

    Toyota Innova Hycross India unveil event will livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. You can watch the livetsream of the event via the link below.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 10:12 AM

    Toyota will only reveal the design, features, variants and other specifications of the car today. For the prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross, you will have to wait till Auto Expo 2023.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 09:53 AM

    Toyota Innova Hycross is also said to get a non-hybrid engine that will produce 174hp of power and 197Nm of peak torque.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 09:48 AM

    If reports are to be beleived, the company will not offer manual transmission option with the new Toyota Innova Hycross.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 09:40 AM

    The new strong hybrid engine in Toyota Innova Hycross is said to produce152hp of power and 187Nm of torque. In Indonesian Toyota Innova Zenix, the engine is paired with an electric motor with combined power output of 186hp.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 09:23 AM

    The new Toyota Innova Hycoss is expected to get a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated with strong hybrid tech for better fuel efficiency.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 09:22 AM

    The new Toyota Innova Hycross comes with advance safety features.
     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 09:15 AM

    Although the company has not revealed anything about the pre-bookings of the new Toyota Innova Hycross, it is expected that interested buyers will be able to book the new Innova Hycross today onwards.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 09:09 AM

    The Toyota Innova Hycross features a longer and wider body than its predecessor Toyota Innova Crysta. With the new Hycross, the company is ditching the orthodox MPV silhouette of the car for a more SUV like appeal. In terms of height and ground clearance, both the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta are the same.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 09:02 AM

    Toyota has revamped the front fascia of the next-gen Innova. The Toyota Innova Hycross features faux aluminium bits and wide horizontal LED daytime running lights. The new black large hexagonal grille that is surrounded by a chrome strip give a dominating stance to the MPV. The new Innova sports near crease lines and wraparound tail-lamps. Large alloy wheels add to the premium appeal of the Hycross.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Nov 2022, 09:01 AM

    Toyota has been teasing the features of the new Toyota Innova Hycross for quite a while now.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologise for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson: 'We are aware of the pain...'

Manipur MLAs sign resolution to protect territorial integrity of strife-torn state

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 2240 Staff Nurse before this date, check eligibility

Shah Rukh Khan gets teary-eyed after musicians play Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera song in viral video- Watch

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi proposes virtual session of G20 in November

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE