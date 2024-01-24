Tata Motors launches India’s first automatic CNG car, bookings open at just Rs…

Twitter
Headlines

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Unrest in JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar? Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini 'takes a dig' at Nitish after 'parivaarvad' swipe

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

‘Tabhi To Modi Ko Chunte Hai’: BJP launches campaign theme for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

Meet actress who is a superstar's daughter, did only 3 films in 4 years, all were flop, still earns crores, husband is..

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Tata Motors launches India’s first automatic CNG car, bookings open at just Rs…

Tata Tiago iCNG AMT will come in 3 variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tata Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in 2 variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Motors has revolutionized the CNG segment in the country by introducing AMT in its CNG cars—a first in the industry. The company today opened bookings for Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT. By incorporating Twin Cylinder CNG technology to free up the much-needed boot space in CNG cars, Tata Motors is pioneering a new trend with the introduction of automatic transmission in CNG vehicles. Customers can now book the preferred car of their choice by visting their nearest Tata Motors authorized dealership or online for Rs 21,000, starting today.

Tata Tiago iCNG AMT will come in 3 variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tata Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in 2 variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.

Furthermore, adding to the current color palate, the company has also introduced an interesting new Tornado Blue in the Tiago, Grassland Beige in Tiago NRG and a Meteor Bronze in the Tigor. 

Since its launch, Tiago and Tigor have achieved key milestones, embodying Tata Motors' new design philosophy and paving the way for future models. Over the years, the Tiago and Tigor have earned immense popularity among numerous young and dynamic customers due to the multi-powertrain options, appealing design, exceptional safety features, feature-rich interiors, and cutting-edge technology integration. With this addition the Company is expanding its CNG portfolio and addressing the need for Automatic technology in CNG.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's heartfelt note for wife Dr Mehreen Qazi goes viral

Meet Indian Air Force officer-turned-filmmaker whose new show aims to unveil 'truth of Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid saga'

Big update on Chandrayaan-3 as NASA orbiter 'pings'..., know details here

Watch: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share unseen wedding video on first anniversary; Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty drop wishes

Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE