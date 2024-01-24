Tata Motors launches India’s first automatic CNG car, bookings open at just Rs…

Tata Tiago iCNG AMT will come in 3 variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tata Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in 2 variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.

Tata Motors has revolutionized the CNG segment in the country by introducing AMT in its CNG cars—a first in the industry. The company today opened bookings for Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT. By incorporating Twin Cylinder CNG technology to free up the much-needed boot space in CNG cars, Tata Motors is pioneering a new trend with the introduction of automatic transmission in CNG vehicles. Customers can now book the preferred car of their choice by visting their nearest Tata Motors authorized dealership or online for Rs 21,000, starting today.

Tata Tiago iCNG AMT will come in 3 variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tata Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in 2 variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.

Furthermore, adding to the current color palate, the company has also introduced an interesting new Tornado Blue in the Tiago, Grassland Beige in Tiago NRG and a Meteor Bronze in the Tigor.

Since its launch, Tiago and Tigor have achieved key milestones, embodying Tata Motors' new design philosophy and paving the way for future models. Over the years, the Tiago and Tigor have earned immense popularity among numerous young and dynamic customers due to the multi-powertrain options, appealing design, exceptional safety features, feature-rich interiors, and cutting-edge technology integration. With this addition the Company is expanding its CNG portfolio and addressing the need for Automatic technology in CNG.