Tata Motors inaugurates new crapping facility near Delhi, can disassemble 18000 vehicles annually

Re.Wi.Re. is a facility, purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 01:43 PM IST

Tata Motors
Tata Motors has inaugurated its new Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF), near Delhi. Named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect,' the facility was inaugurated by Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors. The facility deploys environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to safely disassemble 18,000 end-of-life vehicles annually. Developed in partnership with Johar Motors, the RVSF is adept at responsibly scrapping passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. This new facility joins Tata Motors’ four preceding RVSFs in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat and Chandigarh.

Re.Wi.Re. is a facility, purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices. The fully digitalized facility is equipped with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, respectively, and all its operations are seamless and paperless. 

Additionally, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles. 

Reflecting on the momentous launch, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said "Tata Motors has been at the forefront of driving innovation and sustainability to shape the future of mobility. The launch of our fifth scrapping facility marks a significant step forward in making sustainable practices and responsible vehicle disposal more accessible. This state-of-the-art facility will set new benchmarks in disposing vehicles responsibly and pave the way towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.”

