Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan buys Toyota's most expensive car in India with booking price of Rs 10 lakh

Gurdas Maan with his new Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Toyota Land Cruiser 300, the most expensive Toyota in India, made its official debut at the Auto Expo 2023. The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 or LC 300 has a booking price of Rs 10 lakh and a long list of buyers. The luxurious cabin, reliable engine, sturdy build and dominant road presence makes the Toyota Land Cruiser one of the most favourite vehicles of politicians, celebrities, and bureaucrats. The newest entrant in the list of Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan. Ace Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan recently took delivery of his new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 worth over Rs 2 crore from a showroom in Punjab and since then, the video of him singing in front of the car is going viral on the internet.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 succeeds the LC 200 and it made its global debut in 2021. Since then, the SUV has been facing long booking periods in several international markets. The SUV is offered in five colour options including White Pearl, Super White, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Altitude Black and Dark Blue Mica. Gurdas Maan got the delivery of Toyota Land Cruiser 300 in Altitude Black colour from IJM Toyota in Ludhiana.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is powered by a 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that churns out 305 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission sends the engine's output to all four axles. The new GA-F platform is built on TNGA, much like the current model, and the ladder frame design is also carried over. Lighter by around 200 kg, the new model is far more manoeuvrable.

Coming to the luxury, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 comes standard with several high-end amenities including sunroof, power front seats with memory function, front seat ventilation, a wireless charger, and a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.