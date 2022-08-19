Nitin Gadkari seeks Amitabh Bachchan's support for road safety mission

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari met ace Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at the latter’s residence to seek support for the National Road Safety Mission. The Ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on four Es -- education, engineering, enforcement and emergency care. While the number of accidents have recorded a declining trend in the last few years, government data said that a total of 3,48,279 persons were injured in 3,66,138 road accidents across the country during 2020, leading to 1,31,714 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, in India itself about eighty thousand people are killed in road crashes annually which is thirteen percent of the total fatality all over the world. In most cases, crashes occur either due to carelessness or due to a lack of road safety awareness of the road user. Hence, road safety education is as essential as any other basic skill of survival.

To create effective public awareness about road safety, the Ministry has undertaken various publicity measures and awareness campaigns on road safety through social media, electronic media, and print media. Further, the Ministry implemented a road safety advocacy scheme to provide financial assistance to various agencies for administering road safety advocacy.

Apart from this, road safety has been made an integral part of road design at the planning stage. Road safety audit of all highway projects has been made mandatory at all stages including design, construction, operation and maintenance. Moreover, high priority has been given to identification and rectification of black spots (accident prone spots) on National Highways and guidelines for pedestrian facilities on National Highways for persons with disabilities have also been issued to all the states and UTs.

Amitabh, himself over the years has been involved with a number of social causes, including being the goodwill ambassador for the Polio UNICEF campaign, UN Ambassador for Girl Child, and the Swachh Bharat Mission campaign, among others.Meanwhile. On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji`s `Brahmastra: Part One Shiva` alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

(With input from agencies)