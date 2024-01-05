New Hyundai Creta 2024 interiors revealed, to launch in India on…

The new Hyundai Creta gets 70+ safety features, including 36 standard features like 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control and many more.

New Hyundai Creta 2024 will be launched in India on January 16 and bookings for the upcoming SUV are already open in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the interiors of the new Hyundai Creta 2024. The new SUV comes with Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS features. The new Hyundai Creta gets 70+ safety features, including 36 standard features like 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control and many more.

The strong body structure of the new Hyundai Creta is forged with advanced and high strength steel offering a protective shell for all the occupants. The body structure has been further reinforced on key areas like crash members, floor, side sill and crash pad to improve structural rigidity and energy absorption.

A seamlessly integrated 26.03 cm Infotainment screen with in-built navigation, Blue Link connectivity, BOSE premium sound 8 speaker system and a multi-language UI display accentuates Hyundai Creta’s premium appeal.

The advanced 26.03 cm multi-display digital cluster complements the SUV's modern imagery, displaying driving statistics, ADAS alerts, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline and Blind View Monitor, ensuring a futuristic experience for customers. Eliminating the need to glance at the phone for music, the new Hyundai Creta taps into sensory appeal with the introduction of the in-built music streaming application JioSaavn (with one-year complimentary subscription) for a transcendent music experience.

Loaded with next-gen innovations such as Ventilated seats, 8-Way power driver seat and a panoramic sunroof, the new Hyundai Creta also introduces Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC), offering flexibility to tailor comfort with personalized preference.