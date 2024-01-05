New Hyundai Creta 2024 interiors revealed, to launch in India on…

Headlines

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

SC notice to Centre, UP on pleas challenging notification on ban on halal certification

Centre orders CBI probe into supply of substandard medicines in Delhi govt hospitals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

Foods and drinks you should avoid in winter

10 drinks to help you digest better

9 times Indian actresses slayed on the international red carpet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth, Shilpa, Vivek in action to hunt for 'monster' behind multiple blasts in Delhi

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain flirts with Ayesha Khan, sings ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ for her; Ankita Lokhande says ‘kya gandi...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

New Hyundai Creta 2024 interiors revealed, to launch in India on…

The new Hyundai Creta gets 70+ safety features, including 36 standard features like 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control and many more.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 01:29 PM IST

article-main
New Hyundai Creta 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Hyundai Creta 2024 will be launched in India on January 16 and bookings for the upcoming SUV are already open in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the interiors of the new Hyundai Creta 2024. The new SUV comes with Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS features. The new Hyundai Creta gets 70+ safety features, including 36 standard features like 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control and many more. 

The strong body structure of the new Hyundai Creta is forged with advanced and high strength steel offering a protective shell for all the occupants. The body structure has been further reinforced on key areas like crash members, floor, side sill and crash pad to improve structural rigidity and energy absorption. 

A seamlessly integrated 26.03 cm Infotainment screen with in-built navigation, Blue Link connectivity, BOSE premium sound 8 speaker system and a multi-language UI display accentuates Hyundai Creta’s premium appeal.

The advanced 26.03 cm multi-display digital cluster complements the SUV's modern imagery, displaying driving statistics, ADAS alerts, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline and Blind View Monitor, ensuring a futuristic experience for customers. Eliminating the need to glance at the phone for music, the new Hyundai Creta taps into sensory appeal with the introduction of the in-built music streaming application JioSaavn (with one-year complimentary subscription) for a transcendent music experience. 

Loaded with next-gen innovations such as Ventilated seats, 8-Way power driver seat and a panoramic sunroof, the new Hyundai Creta also introduces Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC), offering flexibility to tailor comfort with personalized preference.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Moderate to dense fog covers North India, visibility reduced: IMD

DCGI bans all charges, except supply, processing costs on blood units

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

AIRPORTELs Revolutionizes Travel With Seamless Delivery and Storage Solutions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE