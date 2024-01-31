Ferraris, Lamborghinis among 41 super-expensive cars seized from Mukesh Ambani’s mall

Mumbai police have seized 41 super expensive cars from the parking lot of Mukesh Ambani’s mall. It is worth noting that the car does not belong to any member of the Ambani family.

Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and other high-end luxury cars have been seized by Mumbai police from the parking lot of Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall. For those who are unaware, Mukesh Ambani’ Jio World Drive Mall is one of the most popular malls in India. It was the first mall in the country to get an Apple Store. Although Mukesh Ambani’s mall is in the news for the opening of new stores, it is now going viral over a luxury car rally that was supposed to take place on January 26. As per a report by Times of India, Mumbai police have seized 41 super expensive cars from the parking lot of Mukesh Ambani’s mall. It is worth noting that the car does not belong to any member of the Ambani family.

The report reveals that a rally to mark Republic Day on January 26 was organized by an event and social media company, however it didn’t have prior clearance from the Mumbai police. There is a prohibitory order in effect from January 23 to February 6 in Mumbai.

More than 100 cars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches, McLarens, BMWs, Jaguars, Audis and Mercedes were expected to take part in the rally on January 26. The rally was supposed to flag off from Jio World Drive at 6 am from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and head to Atal Setu. The police said that they have booked the owners of the cars under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for deliberate disobedience of an order that is duly promulgated by a public servant and the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.